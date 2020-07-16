Fed. Circ. Affirms Nike, Adidas Don't Infringe Sole Patent

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a North Carolina federal court's ruling that Nike Inc. and Adidas America Inc. don't infringe an Akeva patent covering improvements to athletic shoe soles, agreeing that the patent doesn't cover athletic shoes with conventional soles. In a 15-page opinion, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond T. Chen, the three-judge panel agreed with the district court's decision to grant the shoe companies summary judgment of no infringement for U.S. Patent No. 5,560,126 and finding claims of other patents to be invalid as anticipated. The '126 patent describes the problem of rear sole wear, in which the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS