Robinhood Users Tweak Counsel Bid To Add Female Attys

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Two law firms hoping to lead a securities action against stock trading application Robinhood have reconfigured their class counsel proposal after a California federal judge rejected their initial bid for including only men.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP turned in a new plan to U.S. District Judge James Donato on Wednesday that would put one man and one woman from the firms, each supported by teams of men and women, at the helm of the proposed class action consolidated one day earlier. The proposal would also establish liaison counsel and an executive committee composed of...

