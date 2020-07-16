DC NFL Team Hires Wilkinson Walsh Amid Harassment Claims

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The Washington, D.C., NFL team retained prominent sports attorney Beth Wilkinson and her firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP to conduct an internal review after allegations surfaced that there is a culture of sexual harassment in the team's front office, with the scandal arising as the team plans to change its name and logo that have long been criticized as offensive to Native Americans. The Washington Post on Thursday reported that 15 former female team employees told the paper they were sexually harassed while working for the football team, including allegations against former executives and Larry Michael, the "voice of the team" and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS