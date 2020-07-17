Jenner Nabs 6 Native American Law Attys From Kilpatrick

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP has added six attorneys from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP to its Native American law practice in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm has announced. Keith M. Harper, Charles W. Galbraith and Robert C. Harmala will join as partners, while Lawrence S. Roberts will join as special counsel, according to the firm. Also part of the team are associates Krystalyn Kinsel and Julian P. SpearChief-Morris, according to Jenner & Block's announcement on Thursday. Harper, who has served as the U.S. ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council, will serve as chair of Jenner & Block's...

