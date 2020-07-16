More Judges Are Demanding Diversity Among Class Counsel

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- While leadership rosters in class actions and multidistrict litigations have long been dominated by white male attorneys, that lack of diversity is facing more scrutiny than ever before, as federal judges increasingly ditch the rubber stamp and demand new faces at the podium. This week U.S. District Judge James Donato in California became the latest to take this tack, on Tuesday rejecting an all-male leadership team in a consolidated class action over stock trading app Robinhood. Judge Donato sent the applicants back to the drawing board to ensure the attorneys running the litigation "reflect the diversity of the proposed national class."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS