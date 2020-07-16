Hershey Creamery Ordered To Halt Sales Of Milkshake Mixers

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday permanently prohibited Hamilton Beach Brands and Hershey Creamery from selling or importing for sale a line of milkshake mixing machines that allegedly infringe several patents, ruling that their continued use would cause irreparable injury to plaintiff F'Real Foods after it won a $3 million infringement verdict. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly creates a permanent injunction for a line of milkshake-making products, the MIC2000 blenders, which are used in Hershey's Shake Shop Express program. The judge said that all four factors needed for a permanent injunction, as established in the U.S. Supreme Court's...

