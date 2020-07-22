In-Kind Returns Alone Shouldn't Qualify Tokens As Securities

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A major shift is underway in cryptocurrency and distributed ledger technology. Networks using proof-of-stake, or PoS, consensus mechanisms are picking up steam amid concerns over power consumption and scalability issues associated with networks using proof-of-work, or PoW, consensus mechanisms. Importantly, the Ethereum network, the second largest crypto network by market capitalization, is currently working toward a transition from PoW to PoS. A key feature of PoS networks for purposes of this discussion is that they typically offer a return in the form of additional tokens for holders that stake[1] their tokens in connection with block creation or validation on the network....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS