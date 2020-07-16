Calif. Lowers Bar Exam Pass Score And Delays Test To Oct.

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court said Thursday that it would permanently lower the passing score for the California Bar Exam and unveiled plans for the test to be administered online in October, according to a letter addressed to State Bar of California trustees. The passing score will be reduced from 1440 to 1390, and the online bar exam will be held Oct. 5-6, Supreme Court Clerk Jorge Navarrette said in his letter to State Bar Chair Alan Steinbrecher. The exam was initially slated for July, but in April the high court postponed it to Sept. 9-10, citing "enormous challenges" stemming from the...

