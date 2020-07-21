Swap Regs Still A Work In Progress As Dodd-Frank Turns 10

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Ten years since the Dodd-Frank Act sought to reform the opaque swaps market, experts say regulators have improved transparency and enacted safeguards against speculation that were nonexistent a decade ago, but it's no time to declare victory. Congress' push to rein in this corner of the financial markets followed the economic crisis of 2008 that was partly blamed on a lack of oversight over swaps, the derivative contracts traded between large institutions in order to manage risk. The massive swap market was historically traded through bilateral agreements out of public view, involving everything from plain vanilla interest-rate swaps to more exotic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS