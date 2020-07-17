Solar Panel Vendor Can't Overturn Conviction For £17M Scam

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 1:34 PM BST) -- A man imprisoned for his role in a £17 million ($21.5 million) solar panel investment scam cannot overturn his conviction, as an appeals court ruled on Friday that a judge had correctly told jurors they could consider his failure to mention facts in a police interview. The Court of Appeal held there is "nothing to show the conviction is unsafe" against Ludovic Black, who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in 2018 over the scheme operated by his company, Solar Energy Savings Ltd. Black had argued there was no basis on which the jury could consider that the Serious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS