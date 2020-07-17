Barclays Reveals 33% Jump In Scam Activity In June

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 7:58 PM BST) -- Britons with a "lot of time on their hands" during the COVID-19 lockdown are believed to be one of the reasons for a 33% jump in scams on bank customers, according to Barclays data. The bank reported Thursday that a surge in June was driven by romance scams and impersonation fraud, where criminals pretend to be a bank worker in order to gain access to someone's bank account details or money. Barclays said cases of "catfish" romance scams, involving victims being convinced to give money to fake lovers they have met over the internet, shot up 86% during the month. Impersonation...

