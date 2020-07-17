Insurers Propose 'Light Touch' Trade Deal With Switzerland

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 5:26 PM BST) -- An insurance trade body has called on the government to allow Swiss insurers to open branches in the U.K. under "light touch" regulation if the two countries can agree to a free-trade agreement in the coming months. The London Market Group said the arrangement, which would avoid the need for the branches to gain formal authorization from U.K. regulators, could act as a model for free-trade deals agreed by financial services companies with other countries after Brexit. The U.K. formally recognized Switzerland as having regulatory "equivalence" in June, and will start negotiations in September over a financial services free-trade deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS