Law360's Pro Say: A Wrap On A Wild High Court Term

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- It was a year of big surprises at the U.S. Supreme Court: A pandemic forced the justices to hold telephonic arguments; conservative Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing on abortion and immigration rights; and the conservatives battled each other in the pages of dissenting opinions. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we welcome Law360 Supreme Court reporter and The Term podcast host Jimmy Hoover to help us make sense of it all. Also this week: the Trump administration's flip-flop on its student visa policy; the looming crisis of evictions during the pandemic; and the funniest moments from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS