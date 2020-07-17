UK, EU Regulators Urge Firms To Prepare For No-Deal Brexit

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 6:04 PM BST) -- British and European Union markets regulators on Friday warned their financial sectors to prepare for all Brexit scenarios, including the possibility that the U.K. will walk away from the bloc's regulatory framework on Dec. 31 without a replacement regime in place. The Financial Conduct Authority and the European Securities and Markets Authority told financial institutions they must ensure that they plan for all eventualities when the Brexit transition period ends in December. The U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, but withdrawal talks between the two sides have been stalled without progress on a trade agreement or future links for financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS