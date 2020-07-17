Partners Group Inks €1B Deal For Crop Protection Biz

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT) -- Swiss private equity shop Partners Group has agreed to buy a majority stake in Rovensa, which provides crop protection and other related services for those in the field of agriculture, in a deal that values the company at roughly €1 billion ($1.14 billion). The seller is private equity firm Bridgepoint, according to a Friday statement. In Rovensa, Partners Group AG picks up a company that was founded in 1926, is based in Portugal, and operates three business divisions serving global producers of food: BioNutrition, Crop Protection, and BioControl. BioNutrition provides crops with nutrients for growth and healthy development; Crop Protection is focused...

