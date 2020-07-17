FTC's $46.8M Fine For Payment Platform Gets Judge's OK

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has handed down an order finalizing a $46.8 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission against a company that processed payments for a fraudulent business coaching and investment scheme. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger on Thursday granted an unopposed motion for entry of the eight-figure monetary judgment against Qualpay Inc., which was hit with the FTC's lawsuit in June. Court records show the payment processor's counsel engaged with the regulator prior to the filing of the enforcement action and reached the agreement embodied by Friday's judgment. The FTC said on June 1 that it had brought...

