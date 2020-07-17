Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB In Another Intel Challenge Over Data IP

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday said it found no error in the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision that invalidated 14 claims in an Alacritech data transfer patent and upheld three others, concluding it was supported by substantial evidence. The three-judge panel shot down arguments from both the patent owner and patent challengers in its nonprecedential decision, which came on the heels of decisions Thursday backing PTAB rulings that nixed parts of four related Alacritech Inc. patents. The patent challengers in Friday's decision — Intel Corp., Dell Inc. and Cavium LLC — argued that the three claims the board upheld...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS