EPA Finds 2 Hawaii Beaches Suffer From Plastic Pollution

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told Hawaii that two beaches in the state are significantly polluted by plastics and must be listed as impaired waters, reversing an earlier approval of the state's findings that were challenged by environmental groups. The EPA told the Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday in a letter that it had reviewed the Clean Water Act designations made by the state and determined that there is sufficient evidence showing that Tern Island and Kamilo Beach are both polluted and require designation as impaired waters. The EPA decided to leave 17 other beach designations alone. The state's...

