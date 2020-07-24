Black Attys Push Texas Bar To Address Racism, Exclusion

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Black Texas attorneys were aghast, offended and disappointed — but not surprised — when they learned last week the state bar president said a poll worker wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt should be removed and cited for criminal electioneering. When that comment came to light, attorneys quickly unearthed other controversial comments lobbed by State Bar of Texas President Larry McDougal and other bar leaders. Calls came swiftly for McDougal and Board of Directors member Steve Fischer, one of his defenders, to resign. Both declined. The bar's board is meeting Monday to discuss and potentially take action related to the online...

