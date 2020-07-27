Texas Bar President Won't Resign After Racist Posts

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- State Bar of Texas President Larry McDougal reiterated Monday that he will not resign, despite calls to do so by the organization's board and Lone Star State attorneys who say his past racist and sexist social media comments dating back to 2012 make him unfit for the position. McDougal told board members during an eight-hour meeting called in response to demands he resign that he is working on a diversity and inclusion action plan to present at their September meeting. The board acknowledged it had no authority to remove McDougal from the presidency and could only encourage him to resign. Ultimately,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS