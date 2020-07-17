Ginsburg Fighting Liver Cancer, Chemo So Far 'Successful'

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is receiving chemotherapy for a "recurrence of cancer" on her liver, the 87-year-old justice confirmed in a statement Friday. The treatment is "yielding positive results" and she remains "fully able" to do her job, she said. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, shown here in February, confirmed Friday that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The court's oldest sitting member said she began chemotherapy on May 19 for a recurrence of cancer after a periodic scan in February revealed lesions on her liver. This is Justice Ginsburg's fifth bout...

