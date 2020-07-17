GenCanna Bankruptcy Control Fight Heads To 6th Circ.

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A fight over the control of hemp company GenCanna is heading before a Sixth Circuit's bankruptcy appellate panel right as the company is looking to wrap up its Chapter 11 case. On Thursday, cannabis company and major GenCanna shareholder MariMed filed a notice saying it would appeal an order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Gregory Schaaf of Kentucky finding MariMed had acted improperly when it attempted to replace members of GenCanna's board of directors and force out GenCanna's president and chief executive officer. The fight over control of GenCanna comes after the hemp company sold the bulk of its assets in a...

