Youngstown State Can't Dodge Ex-Prof's Latest Bias Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Youngstown State University must face trial in a suit alleging it illegally ousted a professor for a second time after it had to rehire him years earlier when he settled a job bias suit, the Sixth Circuit ruled Friday, rejecting a lower court's finding that too much time elapsed between the two events. A three-judge panel over a partial dissent reversed an order by U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson awarding summary judgment to the university over claims by John George that it violated federal anti-discrimination laws by not renewing his contract as soon as it was free and clear of...

