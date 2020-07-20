Exxon Wants DC Climate Fraud Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. on Friday removed to federal court the District of Columbia's suit accusing the company and other global oil giants of deceiving consumers about climate-change-related risks, saying the suit aims to curb fossil fuel use, not address consumer fraud. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on June 25 sued Exxon, BP PLC, Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC in D.C. Superior Court, claiming the oil giants engaged in a coordinated, multi-decade campaign to mislead the public and conceal the climate change risks posed by the production and use of fossil fuels. Racine alleges the companies' actions violate the D.C. Consumer...

