Expert Witness Sues Levi & Korsinsky For Unpaid Fees

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Securities and consumer litigation law firm Levi & Korsinsky LLP has not paid a financial industry consulting firm for its work as an expert witness in a proposed class action against TD Ameritrade Inc. and has refused to respond to a demand for arbitration, according to a suit filed in Connecticut state court. Decimus Capital Markets LLC says in a complaint filed July 9 that the company has made a demand for arbitration over $347,000 in allegedly unpaid fees for consulting on a suit accusing TD Ameritrade of putting its own interests ahead of clients when making trades, arguing that this...

