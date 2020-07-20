Apple Pushes Fed. Circ. To Ax Dual-Lens Tech Patent

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Apple is asking the Federal Circuit to reverse a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that upheld an Israeli startup's patent for dual-aperture camera technology, saying that the board "asked and answered the wrong questions" concerning the issue of enablement. In a 67-page brief filed Friday, Apple argued that the PTAB in December incorrectly upheld most of the challenged claims in Corephotonics Ltd.'s patent on the basis that those claims were not anticipated by a prior Japanese patent publication known as Konno. Apple said that the PTAB erred in falling for a "gotcha" that Corephotonics had set up, namely, the startup's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS