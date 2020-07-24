Law360 Pro Say: Do Virus Closures Violate The Constitution?

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits around the country are challenging public health measures aimed at stopping the coronavirus pandemic, from movie theater closures to gym bans to mask requirements — and judges are starting to weigh in. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we'll unpack several recent rulings, including one about whether a Michigan order closing movie theaters violates the First Amendment. We'll also preview the battles that lie ahead, like a pending case before the Kentucky Supreme Court. This Week Ep. 160: Do COVID Closures Violate the Constitution? Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS