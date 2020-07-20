Insurers Want EU Policies To Boost Sustainable Investments

Law360, London (July 20, 2020, 2:24 PM BST) -- Governments should take steps to improve access to green assets for institutional investors, insurers said on Monday, warning that the industry is being held back by a lack of data despite a willingness to invest sustainably, Trade body Insurance Europe said that, although insurers support regulatory pressure to encourage sustainable investment, there are too few assets on the market to meet their needs. Insurance Europe was responding to a consultation by the European Commission on its sustainable finance strategy. The commission is looking to encourage additional investment of €1 trillion ($1.13 trillion) over the next decade in environmental projects to help it meet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS