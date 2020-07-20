Gov't Review Of Fintech Policy And Strategy Launches

Law360, London (July 20, 2020, 5:59 PM BST) -- Members of a panel set up to look into the growth and regulation of the fintech sector met for the first time Monday, HM Treasury said, as the government seeks to give the industry a boost. City Minister John Glen, who was at the inaugural meeting of the fintech strategic review, said the sector will be "vital" in ensuring the U.K. "continues to be at the forefront" of financial innovation after Brexit. The review, which was announced in the government's 2020 budget, is expected to establish priority areas for the industry, regulators and policymakers to consider as Britain looks to boost...

