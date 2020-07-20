3 Firms Guide Chevron's $5B Noble Energy Buy

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT) -- Chevron Corp., the second-largest U.S. integrated energy company, said Monday that it has agreed to purchase independent energy business Noble Energy in a $5 billion all-stock transaction Paul Weiss, Shearman & Sterling and Vinson & Elkins, in the largest energy deal since the coronavirus pandemic started. Chevron, led by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and advised by antitrust counsel Shearman & Sterling LLP, said the addition of Noble Energy Inc., advised by Vinson & Elkins LLP, would allow it to increase the amount of oil and natural gas it can extract while also helping it strengthen its presence in...

