CureVac Scores $296M In GlaxoSmithKline Partnership

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline will make a £234 million ($296 million) cash and equity investment in biotechnology company CureVac as they collaborate on up to five vaccines and antibodies targeting infectious diseases, the companies said Monday. GlaxoSmithKline PLC will buy a roughly 10% stake in German drugmaker CureVac AG for £130 million and make an upfront cash payment of £104 million for research and development, the announcement said. CureVac's biotech platform focuses on developing and producing vaccines and therapeutics using messenger RNA, called mRNA, technology. The partnership brings together complementary research and technology in the mRNA space, the companies' statement said. "GSK fully recognizes...

