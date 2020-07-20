FCA To Control Cryptocurrency Adverts For First Time

Law360, London (July 20, 2020, 4:35 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority will be handed power to regulate the promotion of some crypto-currencies for the first time, under proposals set out by the British government on Monday aimed at stamping out misleading advertising. HM Treasury said it is proposing to give the FCA greater oversight of advertisements issued by unauthorized companies, including those that promote crypto-assets such as Bitcoin. Finance companies that are not regulated by the City watchdog must have their adverts approved by any finance company that is authorized before they can promote a financial product. But the government said it does not believe that this provides sufficiently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS