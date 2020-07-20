Haynes And Boone Eyes Expansion With New Leader

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A new managing partner will take the helm at Haynes and Boone LLP in January as the Texas-based firm sets lofty goals to expand at home in Texas and in its national and international offices, the firm announced Monday. Partner Taylor Wilson, a 30-year firm veteran and co-founder of its investment management practice group, was part of the committee behind the firm's 2025 Plan, in which the firm aims to lead the market in diversity and inclusion, foster innovation and strengthen its core practices. As managing partner, Wilson will be charged with leading Haynes and Boone toward its growth goals of...

