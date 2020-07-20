Coca-Cola, Ford Each Name New General Counsel

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. and Ford Motor Co. announced Monday that they will both have new general counsel, with the automotive giant's top attorney shifting over to the beverage company. Bradley Gayton will serve as Coca-Cola's senior vice president and general counsel beginning in September, replacing Bernhard Goepelt, who retired from the role in February. "Ford is deeply part of me, and it's been an honor to make a difference at such an iconic and important global company," Gayton said in a statement Monday. "There's a lot to be proud of, particularly the programs we've established that could enhance diversity for generations to...

