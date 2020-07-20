2 Ex-High Court Clerks Exit BigLaw For The MacArthur Center

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The appellate practices at Orrick and Jenner & Block each lost a former Supreme Court clerk this month to the MacArthur Justice Center, a Chicago public interest law firm aimed at criminal justice reform. Both Devi Rao and Easha Anand, formerly at Jenner & Block and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, respectively, told Law360 on Monday they've long admired the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center's strategic approach to searching for criminal cases that pose questions likely to get appellate review. Just last year, the Center notched a win before the high court that expanded the rights of criminal defendants to...

