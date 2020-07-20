Ex-FAIR Research Director Among 46 New Immigration Judges

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Former immigration judges said Monday that the Trump administration's recent appointments of 46 immigration judges are "a fraud on American justice" and that the appointment of a former leader of an immigration restrictionist organization will make it "impossible for one to receive a fair hearing." The U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review announced Friday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had appointed Matthew J. O'Brien — who spent the last four years as the research director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform — to a judgeship with the Arlington Immigration Court. But two former U.S. immigration judges told Law360 that O'Brien...

