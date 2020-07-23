Dems Move Bills To Rein In President's Power To Defy Probes

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A bitterly divided House Judiciary Committee moved bills Thursday to make it easier to bring criminal charges against ex-presidents and require the U.S. Department of Justice to share information about probes that lead to a pardon of anyone in the chief executive's family. In a House Judiciary Committee split along party lines over the investigations of President Donald Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 elections, Democrats called for the statutes of limitations to be tolled for presidents who are still in office so they can be prosecuted later. The bill responds to concerns that a president can "run out the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS