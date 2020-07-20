Label Maker's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd After Creditors Strike Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Kansas-based laminates and foil label producer API Americas Inc. received court approval Monday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge for its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation centered on an earlier global settlement with creditors. During a confirmation hearing conducted via phone and video conferencing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi granted final approval to the plan disclosure statement and confirmed the Chapter 11 plan itself without any objections. "I'm very happy to have an agreed upon liquidating plan that was able to incorporate the global settlement reached earlier in the case," Judge Sontchi said when confirming the plan. "I'm happy to hear...

