FTC's 'Made In USA' Rule Could Apply To Online Marketing

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- On July 16, the Federal Trade Commission published a notice of proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register for its proposed "made in USA" labeling rule. The rule seeks to codify the FTC's longstanding enforcement policy statement for the use of unqualified made in USA or similar U.S. origin claims on products.[1] Specifically, the proposed rule prohibits entities from labeling products with such claims unless: The final assembly or processing of the product occurs in the U.S.; All significant processing that goes into the product occurs in the U.S.; and All or virtually all ingredients or components of the product are made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS