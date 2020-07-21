Senate Dems Question Peirce's Record At SEC Nom Hearing

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Tuesday that she believed "it would be a mistake" to confirm SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce for another term because her record suggested she wasn't willing to take on "powerful interests" like the private equity industry. Peirce is poised to retake her Republican seat on the commission while Caroline A. Crenshaw, senior counsel for the regulator, aims to fill the Democratic commissioner seat vacated by Robert Jackson earlier this year. Both went before the U.S. Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday in a virtual hearing that touched on topics from the SEC's response...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS