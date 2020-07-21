Hinshaw Swings Into New Orleans With Ex-McGlinchey Team

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- With an uptick in regulatory and bankruptcy work caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP says that it's opening a new office in New Orleans led by five partners the firm scooped up, yet again, from McGlinchey Stafford PLLC. In a statement Monday, Chicago-based Hinshaw said that the firm has brought aboard Lauren Campisi, Stephen Strohschein, Stewart Spielman, Eric J. Simonson and Heather LaSalle Alexis to helm the new office. All were formerly members at McGlinchey's flagship office in New Orleans. The move marks the second time this year that Hinshaw hired five former McGlinchey lawyers in a single...

