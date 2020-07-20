Sens. Moving Forward On Bill With 65 New Fed. Judgeships

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Two Republican senators are putting the finishing touches on a bill that would create 65 new district judgeships, a move that would fulfill the federal judiciary's recommendation for addressing shortages in overworked courts across the country. The bill from Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona and Todd Young of Indiana could be introduced in the coming weeks, an advocate told Law360, and would offer a staggered schedule for creating the seats in order to win bipartisan support. If the measure becomes law, it would lead to the first comprehensive addition to judgeships in 30 years. To allay partisan concerns about who would get...

