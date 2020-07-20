John Varvatos Lender Can Credit Bid At Ch. 11 Asset Auction

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- After reaching a deal Monday, a secured lender of bankrupt menswear retail chain John Varvatos Enterprises Inc. will be allowed to credit bid a portion of its debt when the retailer holds a Chapter 11 auction to sell its assets. During a hearing conducted via phone and videoconference, attorneys representing secured lender Lion/Hendrix Cayman Ltd. and the official committee of unsecured creditors said a deal had been reached that will guarantee a minimum recovery to general unsecured creditors in exchange for the committee's withdrawal of its objection to the credit bidding rights of the secured lender. James L. Bromley of Sullivan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS