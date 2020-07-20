Longtime Morgan Stanley Adviser Cops To $6M Fraud

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A former financial adviser pled guilty Monday to misappropriating approximately $6 million from brokerage clients during the 12 years he worked for Morgan Stanley in McLean, Virginia. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a parallel enforcement action in Maryland federal court against Michael Barry Carter, alleging he falsified internal forms in order to effect roughly 60 wire transfers from Morgan Stanley customer and client accounts to his own personal bank account and then provided defrauded clients with fake account statements to cover his tracks. The scheme brought Carter approximately $2.5 million in just the last five years, the SEC said,...

