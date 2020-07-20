Salas Attack Highlights Importance Of Judicial Security

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Past violent attacks on judges and their families have spurred attempts to address weaknesses in judicial security, but following a fatal shooting at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in New Jersey on Sunday, experts say that even more can be done to ensure the safety of judges and those close to them. Judge Salas' 20-year-old son was killed and her husband was critically injured after a gunman opened fire at her home on Sunday. Law enforcement officials say the suspect, Roy Den Hollander, a solo "men's rights" attorney who has argued before Judge Salas, was later found dead in...

