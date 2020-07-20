Survey Finds Most Judges Say Systemic Racism Is An Issue

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:54 PM EDT) -- A National Judicial College poll released Monday found that 65% of the judges who responded believe systemic racism is part of the U.S. criminal justice system, with many leaving comments that suggested the problem was one the judiciary should be paying close attention to. The college sent the one-question poll to its alumni as its July "question of the month" and found that while judges are not united on the issue, many judges chose to also include comments that stressed the seriousness of the problem. "Many judges understand that ending racial injustice is not a political issue," NJC President Benes Z....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS