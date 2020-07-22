Cadwalader Boosts EU Capital Markets Team With Partner

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 4:34 PM BST) -- Law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft has brought in a partner from Morgan Lewis to join its equity markets team in London as it expands its expertise in financial services and financial technology. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP said Monday it has hired Matthew Duncan, an expert in financial services and markets, to join its London office as a partner in its European capital markets team. Duncan is a "leading figure" around Europe because of his "leadership and innovation in capital markets financings," Cadwalader managing partner Pat Quinn said. "That's why Matthew will be a perfect fit for our top-rated capital markets team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS