Allow Menstrual Products At Bar Exam, Thousands Tell NCBE

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Thousands of law professors, lawyers and law students on Monday urged the National Conference of Bar Examiners to clarify that examinees must be permitted to bring menstrual products to the Multistate Bar Examination, characterizing some states' practice of banning them as "illogical" and "shaming." In a letter outlining their proposal to the NCBE, the professors, lawyers and law students noted that the national organization doesn't prohibit test takers from bringing menstrual products into the bar, but some states do. Such policies have the potential to significantly harm test-takers who may be menstruating when taking the exam, the letter said, as test-taking conditions...

