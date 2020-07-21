Black Lawyers Push Back On 'Myth' Of Recruiting Challenges

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Diversifying law schools and disregarding the "myth" that there aren't enough minority attorneys available to hire and promote to top legal positions could help make lasting change for Black attorneys, a panel of lawyers said Tuesday. Against the backdrop of a global pandemic and a country reeling from the police killings of African Americans, three Black lawyers from different legal sectors during a webinar suggested actions their peers and supporters can take to boost the number of Black attorneys serving as equity partners and on firm executive committees, as well as leading corporate legal departments. Rachel Patterson (clockwise from top left),...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS