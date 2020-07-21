11th Circ. Lifts Block On Firms' Fee Claim In Fraud Case

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has found that a settlement provision blocking third parties from suing a settling party is valid only if the settlement hinges on the inclusion of the provision, ruling that law firms Leon Cosgrove and Mitchell Silberberg can pursue payment from an insurer that settled a coverage dispute with their former client embroiled in a fraud suit. On Monday, the appeals court vacated a bar order that previously blocked Leon Cosgrove LLP and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP from suing Ironshore Indemnity Inc. for coverage of $1 million in fees that they say are owed for their defense of...

